DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 7,434 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,018 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 14,319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after buying an additional 4,259,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,353,000 after buying an additional 2,649,168 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,625,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,865,000 after buying an additional 1,190,481 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,626,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,730,000 after buying an additional 1,126,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.44. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.