DNB Asset Management AS Sells 4,950 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in PPG Industries by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 39,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE PPG opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.41 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.