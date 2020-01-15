Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,905 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 14,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura upped their price target on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $119.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.44 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,817 shares of company stock worth $12,553,478 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

