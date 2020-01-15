DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $236.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.67. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.30, for a total value of $1,764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,411.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $5,456,351.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,868,918.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,241 shares of company stock valued at $40,929,955. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

