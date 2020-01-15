Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.44.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $441.22 on Monday. Shopify has a 52-week low of $149.59 and a 52-week high of $446.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -723.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.90 and a 200-day moving average of $345.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $390.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.