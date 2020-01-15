DNB Asset Management AS Takes $5.67 Million Position in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 191,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at $1,723,000.

NASDAQ:NVST opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $32.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $659.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVST has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

