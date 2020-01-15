SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,745,000 after purchasing an additional 338,794 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 144,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 45.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $377.52 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $318.58 and a 12 month high of $378.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.38.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

