Credit Suisse Group Increases Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $28.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PING. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

PING stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.40. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $27.61.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $61.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,093,089,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,488,000. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

