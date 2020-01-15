DNB Asset Management AS Buys 5,326 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,967,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,762 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,125,000 after purchasing an additional 698,009 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,574,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.8% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,201,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 238,734 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 14,728.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.60.

Marriott International stock opened at $147.15 on Wednesday. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

