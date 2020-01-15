BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,266 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $245.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $176.40 and a one year high of $248.52.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.56.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

