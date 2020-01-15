Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.08

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.08 and last traded at $78.03, with a volume of 46757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.66.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.
In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,306 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,668 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,223,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,779,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,062,000 after acquiring an additional 574,807 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 268.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,996,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,760,000 after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.
About Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
