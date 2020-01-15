Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.08

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.08 and last traded at $78.03, with a volume of 46757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,306 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,668 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,223,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,779,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,062,000 after acquiring an additional 574,807 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 268.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,996,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,760,000 after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

