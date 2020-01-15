T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Gap Up to $1.18

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.18. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 10,770 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTOO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $54.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 851.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.80%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 23.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.