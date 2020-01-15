Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Shares Gap Down to $3.22

Shares of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.22. Aptinyx shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 80,343 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $109.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.19.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 1,523.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. On average, analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Norbert G. Riedel acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 362,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,617. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Hombach acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,135,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,417,000. 8.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 56.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 263,458 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 21.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 54,967 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 204.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 72,392 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 91.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

