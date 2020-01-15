Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.25

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 41000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

About Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and copper, as well as precious and base metal deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in the St.

