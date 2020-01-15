Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.25

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 41000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

About Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, nickel, cobalt, and copper, as well as precious and base metal deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in the St.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Booz Allen Hamilton Sets New 12-Month High at $78.08
Booz Allen Hamilton Sets New 12-Month High at $78.08
T2 Biosystems Shares Gap Up to $1.18
T2 Biosystems Shares Gap Up to $1.18
Aptinyx Shares Gap Down to $3.22
Aptinyx Shares Gap Down to $3.22
Eskay Mining Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.25
Eskay Mining Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.25
Polymet Mining Shares Down 32.7%
Polymet Mining Shares Down 32.7%
Vitalhub Sets New 1-Year High at $2.15
Vitalhub Sets New 1-Year High at $2.15


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report