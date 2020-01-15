Polymet Mining (TSE:POM) Shares Down 32.7%

Polymet Mining Corp (TSE:POM) (NYSE:PLM) shares fell 32.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.37, 121,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 117% from the average session volume of 55,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $361.84 million and a P/E ratio of -17.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45.

Polymet Mining Company Profile (TSE:POM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

