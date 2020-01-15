Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.15

Vitalhub Corp (CVE:VHI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 55566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VHI. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vitalhub in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cormark lifted their price target on Vitalhub from C$0.30 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.00.

VitalHub Corp. develops and supports Web, mobile, electronic healthcare record solutions and blockchain technology to create disruptive software as a service based healthcare applications in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

