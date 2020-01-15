Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Getting Positive News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) have been trending positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Commercial Vehicle Group earned a media sentiment score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $188.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

