Short Interest in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Drops By 5.5%

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 23,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $195.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.44. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 13.48%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 45.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 22.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

