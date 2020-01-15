Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.47. Columbia Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.83 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Randall acquired 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,678.75. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 971.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

