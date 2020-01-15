Short Interest in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Drops By 5.6%

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 473,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 36,837 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $201,498.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at $82,962,713.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 62,300 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $329,567.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,232,678.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,990 shares of company stock worth $68,348 and sold 1,000,820 shares worth $5,343,549. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 38.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 43.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 19.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 61,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OCSL stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $774.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 85.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
