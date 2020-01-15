Short Interest in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Drops By 5.6%

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 473,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 36,837 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $201,498.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at $82,962,713.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 62,300 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $329,567.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,232,678.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,990 shares of company stock worth $68,348 and sold 1,000,820 shares worth $5,343,549. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 38.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 43.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 19.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 61,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCSL. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $774.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 85.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.