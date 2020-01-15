Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,700 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 156,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 469,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVCN shares. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on shares of Neovasc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCN. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Neovasc by 325.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,404 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neovasc during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Neovasc by 72.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Neovasc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 15.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVCN opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neovasc will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

