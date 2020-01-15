Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Update

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 475,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of VNOM opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a current ratio of 14.44. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $83,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 31.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 39.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

