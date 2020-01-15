The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 6,780,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub lowered The Carlyle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 510,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CG opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.74.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

