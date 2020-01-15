Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Short Interest Update

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 6,880,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 3.16.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adient will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 26.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,239,000 after buying an additional 2,153,155 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,763,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,610,000 after buying an additional 231,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 35.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,942,000 after buying an additional 652,917 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth approximately $55,463,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,791,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.
Adient Company Profile
Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.
Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.