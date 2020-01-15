Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Short Interest Update

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 6,880,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 3.16.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adient will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Adient in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 26.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,239,000 after buying an additional 2,153,155 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,763,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,610,000 after buying an additional 231,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 35.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,942,000 after buying an additional 652,917 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth approximately $55,463,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,791,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

