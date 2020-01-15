Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Short Interest Down 5.8% in December

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,170,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 9,730,000 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 902,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

CARS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Cars.com has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 12,646.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Pension Partners LLC bought a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Cars.com by 28.0% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

