Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Short Interest Down 5.8% in December

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,170,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 9,730,000 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 902,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.
CARS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.
Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Cars.com has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.15.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 12,646.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Pension Partners LLC bought a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Cars.com by 28.0% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
