DNB Asset Management AS Makes New $5.97 Million Investment in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,404,948,000 after buying an additional 102,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Equinix by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after buying an additional 144,231 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 195.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,634,000 after acquiring an additional 686,771 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,692 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,620,000 after acquiring an additional 55,142 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $581.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equinix from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. FBN Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.56.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total transaction of $330,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,916,895.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.33, for a total value of $141,332.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,876.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,539 shares of company stock valued at $870,205 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $586.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $357.35 and a 52-week high of $609.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $571.82 and a 200 day moving average of $551.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

