PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,345 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in PACCAR by 35.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $616,165.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,164.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $100,346.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,546.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. OTR Global lowered PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $59.28 and a one year high of $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

