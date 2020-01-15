DNB Asset Management AS Has $6.63 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.80.

Shares of SRE opened at $151.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.09 and a 200-day moving average of $143.72. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $111.38 and a one year high of $154.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

In related news, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,337.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

