Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s previous close.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.91.

Shares of EXEL opened at $19.65 on Monday. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. The business had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,566,077.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,835.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $437,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,956 shares of company stock worth $5,040,078. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Exelixis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,450,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,822,000 after buying an additional 298,036 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Exelixis by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,143,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,279,000 after buying an additional 1,051,976 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,912,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,619,000 after buying an additional 1,111,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Exelixis by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,025,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after buying an additional 324,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Exelixis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,429,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,912,000 after buying an additional 29,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

