Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 124.33% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
MBOT opened at $11.59 on Monday. Microbot Medical has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 5.22.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 77.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter worth $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the period. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Microbot Medical
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.
