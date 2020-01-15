Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 124.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

MBOT opened at $11.59 on Monday. Microbot Medical has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 5.22.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microbot Medical will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 77.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter worth $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the period. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.