DA Davidson Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $375.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $300.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.36.

Apple stock opened at $312.68 on Monday. Apple has a 12 month low of $150.05 and a 12 month high of $317.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.66 and its 200-day moving average is $237.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1,360.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Apple by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 546,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $108,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 38,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 54,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

