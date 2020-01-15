Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the energy producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

OAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Johnson Rice downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Shares of OAS opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 218,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 166,976 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 14.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 178,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 22,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 45,150.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,391,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

