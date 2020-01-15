Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $128.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 81,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 40,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter valued at $747,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

