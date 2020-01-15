Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $112,000 Investment in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,631,000 after purchasing an additional 448,305 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 395,049.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 395,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 395,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,995,000 after purchasing an additional 355,477 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,563,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 467.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,271 shares during the period.

SOXX opened at $256.88 on Wednesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $159.12 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8615 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

