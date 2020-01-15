Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). Constellium had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Constellium’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellium will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 73.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Constellium by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Constellium by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Constellium by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

