1,663 Shares in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Purchased by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 595.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $280,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0472 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

