Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,258,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,201,000 after buying an additional 559,178 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. VCU Investment Management Co grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,615,000 after buying an additional 648,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $10.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

