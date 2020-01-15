OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

OncoCyte stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,176,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 48.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 16,281 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 146.3% during the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 83,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 19.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 68,513 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 2.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,430,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 82.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

