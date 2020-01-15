Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $71.15 price objective on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIVN. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $71.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.47, a P/E/G ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 0.70. Five9 has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $73.70.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $859,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,791,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $831,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 173,460 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,570 shares of company stock worth $16,495,953 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Five9 by 1,672.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Five9 by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,349,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Five9 by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

