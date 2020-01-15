Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.14.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $124.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $79.79 and a 1 year high of $126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $138,307.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,584,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,382. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

