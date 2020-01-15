New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NRZ. Compass Point started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.50 target price on New Residential Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.08. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.21 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,500 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $70,785.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,243 shares in the company, valued at $963,352.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,659,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,735,000 after purchasing an additional 164,353 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,123,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 67,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

