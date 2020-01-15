Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,867 Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 271,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after buying an additional 23,199 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 110,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $53.59. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

