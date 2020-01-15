Gold Standard Ventures Corp (CVE:GSV) Director William Earl II Threlkeld Sells 25,206 Shares

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (CVE:GSV) Director William Earl II Threlkeld sold 25,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.03, for a total value of C$25,952.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,717.02.
Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 1-year low of C$1.81 and a 1-year high of C$2.14.
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile
