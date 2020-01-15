Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) PT Raised to $51.00 at Bank of America

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) had its target price raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s previous close.

PHG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG stock opened at $50.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average is $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2,715.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.