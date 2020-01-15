Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) Insider Buys A$14,294.45 in Stock

Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) insider Neil Whitaker purchased 42,543 shares of Nusantara Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$14,294.45 ($10,137.91).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77. Nusantara Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of A$0.47 ($0.33).

Nusantara Resources Company Profile

Nusantara Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resources in Indonesia. It holds a 100% interest in the Awak Mas gold project that covers an area of 14,390 hectares located in South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Awak Mas Holdings Pty Ltd.

