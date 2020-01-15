Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) Insider Buys A$14,294.45 in Stock

Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) insider Neil Whitaker purchased 42,543 shares of Nusantara Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$14,294.45 ($10,137.91).
The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77. Nusantara Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of A$0.47 ($0.33).
Nusantara Resources Company Profile
