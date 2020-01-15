DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.93 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 74.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.78.

NYSE:MCK opened at $150.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.95 and a 200-day moving average of $141.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $154.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.60. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.