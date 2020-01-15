Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. Cfra downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

MPC opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $57.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.