IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OXY stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,442.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

