IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,763 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,444 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $239,417,000 after purchasing an additional 285,994 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 704,488 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,456,000 after purchasing an additional 33,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,800.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 169,714 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,638 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

