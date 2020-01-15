IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,382 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in eBay by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in eBay by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in eBay by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,410 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in eBay by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,250,837 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $49,408,000 after purchasing an additional 118,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

